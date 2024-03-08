Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,610,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,557,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLT. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $544.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

