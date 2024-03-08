Arbitrum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $953.02 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $953.02 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Arbitrum Token Profile
Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.
Buying and Selling Arbitrum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
