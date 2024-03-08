Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $70.77

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.77, but opened at $73.08. Arcellx shares last traded at $73.92, with a volume of 24,063 shares.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Arcellx Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

