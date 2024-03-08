Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.23 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Ardor has a total market cap of $119.23 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

