Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.91. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

