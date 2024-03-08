Arweave (AR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $262.26 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 59% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $262.26 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.85 or 0.00062516 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,538.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.98 or 0.00637573 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00162958 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
