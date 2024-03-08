Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $392.21. 183,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

