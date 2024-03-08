Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8,554.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 849,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 517,810 shares during the last quarter.

ILF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.70. 1,227,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,419. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

