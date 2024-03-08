Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NU by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NU Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. 46,480,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,001,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

