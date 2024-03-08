Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 951,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.