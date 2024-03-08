Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.19. 6,752,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,544. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.