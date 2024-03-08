Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,378,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,649,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 194,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

