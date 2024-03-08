Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 217,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Price Performance

NVE stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The company has a market capitalization of $401.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.