Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $1,524.63. The stock had a trading volume of 248,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,342. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,667.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,487.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

