Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,890. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

