Ashford Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.37. 506,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,176. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

