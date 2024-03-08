Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 430,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $57.63.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

