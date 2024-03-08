ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $21.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,025.96. 499,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,357. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $854.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

