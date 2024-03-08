Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 9,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 291,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 36,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,540,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $136.43. 22,711,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,819,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.21. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.94 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

