Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 3,297,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,276. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

