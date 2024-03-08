Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $98.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,308.72. 7,350,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,020.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.