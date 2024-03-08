Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $51.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $875.28. 111,674,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,564,137. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.73 and a 200 day moving average of $529.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

