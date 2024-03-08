Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Autins Group Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.82 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.45.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and supplies acoustic and thermal management solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; various processes, which include manufacturing, research and development, program management, and conversion, as well as tooling and component design and testing; and technical support that includes acoustics and thermal experts, diagnosis, tailored solutions.

