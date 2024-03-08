AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells $319,891.10 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AxoGen Stock Down 3.0 %

AXGN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 206,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AxoGen by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 435,481 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

