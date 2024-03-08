BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.77) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.48) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.50) to GBX 1,400 ($17.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,234 ($15.66).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,272 ($16.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,386 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 883.40 ($11.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,267 ($16.08). The stock has a market cap of £38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Nicole Piasecki acquired 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.24) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($63,403.22). In other news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £20,940 ($26,576.98). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki bought 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.24) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($63,403.22). Insiders have acquired 5,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

