Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,429,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,700 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 229,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,782. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

