Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 17.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.72. 26,132,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,019,059. The stock has a market cap of $281.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

