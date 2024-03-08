Beldex (BDX) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $258.84 million and $1.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.43 or 0.05739680 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00062139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,786,391 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,726,397 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

