Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 652.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.63. 369,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.36 and its 200 day moving average is $407.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.