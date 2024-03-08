Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 20,102 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 2,252,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.