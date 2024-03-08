Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001691 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.