Berenberg Bank Increases Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 9,800

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,800 ($111.69) to GBX 9,800 ($124.38) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.62) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £102.13 ($129.63).

Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 80 ($1.02) during trading on Friday, hitting £105.80 ($134.28). 89,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The company has a market cap of £7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,663.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,575.01. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.27) and a 52-week high of £119.13 ($151.20).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

