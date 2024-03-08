Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

IBST stock traded down GBX 2.56 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.84 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £584.70 million, a P/E ratio of 875.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.60 ($2.28).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

