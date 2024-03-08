Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Ibstock Stock Performance
IBST stock traded down GBX 2.56 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.84 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £584.70 million, a P/E ratio of 875.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.60 ($2.28).
Ibstock Company Profile
