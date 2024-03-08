Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 483,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berry by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Berry by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after buying an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 226,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berry by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 538,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

