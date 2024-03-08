Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Berry Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BRY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 483,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60.
Berry Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
