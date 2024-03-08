BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $854.16 million and $1.02 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $68,779.70 or 1.00063571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004050 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007749 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00141812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,044.55104835 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $992,756.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.