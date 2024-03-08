Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,238.10

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $80,238.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00125725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00019434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 145.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

