Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,360.84 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $69,258.79 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,360.84 billion and approximately $57.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00629338 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00063373 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00160382 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,648,637 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
