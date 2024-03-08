Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,360.84 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $69,258.79 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,360.84 billion and approximately $57.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00629338 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00160382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,648,637 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

