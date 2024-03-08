BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.51 million and $15.82 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,719,646 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04003932 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $15.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

