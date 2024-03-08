BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE BJ traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.78. 988,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

