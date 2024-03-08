Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.21. 915,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,350. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

