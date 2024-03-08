Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LNG traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $154.85. The company had a trading volume of 950,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,348. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

