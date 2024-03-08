Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.01. 707,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

