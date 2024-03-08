Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 89,243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347,035. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

