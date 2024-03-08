BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) is Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 2.1% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,345,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 88,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

