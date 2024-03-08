Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 173,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,261. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.