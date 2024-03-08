Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. 3,241,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

