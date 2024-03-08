Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 5,890 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.61. 493,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,977. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

