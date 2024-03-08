Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 5,890 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of ASO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.61. 493,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,977. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO
Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.