Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $760.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $690.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $312.31 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

