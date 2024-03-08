BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 484 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $291.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

