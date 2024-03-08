BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.71 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,964,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,607,230. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

